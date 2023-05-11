International Patients Rise 40% in Busan

The number of international patients who visited Busan last year increased by about 40 percent compared to the previous year.

According to an analysis of data from the Health Ministry and the Busan Economic Promotion Agency, the number of international patients who visited Korea last year was 248,000, up 41.2 percent from the previous year.

The figure recovered to 59% of the number from 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic, when the number of international patients reached an all-time high.

The Busan Economic Promotion Agency is operating 9 international medical tourism centers in Russia, China, Mongolia and Vietnam.

The centers provide help through the entire treatment process, from remote counseling before entering Busan to follow-up management after returning home.