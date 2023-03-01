International School of Busan Celebrates 40 Years of Excellence in Education

The International School of Busan (ISB) proudly marks its 40th anniversary this year with a commemorative event on September 27th, 2023.

Established in 1983 with just 12 students and two teachers, ISB has evolved into a

renowned international school with a reputation for academic excellence and holistic

student development.

As Busan’s only International Baccalaureate (IB) World School, ISB prioritizes a

balanced education that values both academic achievement and student well-being.

The school community includes 340 students from 36 different nationalities, ranging in age

from 3 to 18. Graduates from ISB go on to study at eminent colleges and universities

across the globe.

Despite facing challenges, such as a campus move, the Asian Financial Crisis, and the

COVID-19 pandemic, ISB has continued to grow and improve.

The school is now an internationally accredited three-program IB Continuum School, offering the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP).

The school’s state-of-the-art campus features a variety of modern facilities, including a

floodlit sports field, gymnasium, outdoor fitness center, tennis and basketball courts,

playgrounds, art studios, libraries, a technology suite, a design workshop, science

laboratories, and a cafeteria.

ISB remains dedicated to continuously improving its facilities to support student growth and development.

Head of School Simon McCloskey, who assumed the role in July 2019, said, “It is a

privilege to lead such a special school. ISB is a welcoming community where every

child is valued, respected, and provided with the opportunity to thrive. We celebrate our

rich history and look forward to a bright future of continued development and

improvement.”

As it celebrates its 40th anniversary, ISB remains committed to delivering a world-class

education and positively shaping the future of its students, while serving the community

and preparing the next generation of global citizens.