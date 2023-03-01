International School of Busan Celebrates 40 Years of Excellence in Education

The International School of Busan (ISB) proudly marks its 40th anniversary this year with a commemorative event on September 27th, 2023.
Established in 1983 with just 12 students and two teachers, ISB has evolved into a
renowned international school with a reputation for academic excellence and holistic
student development.
As Busan’s only International Baccalaureate (IB) World School, ISB prioritizes a
balanced education that values both academic achievement and student well-being.
The school community includes 340 students from 36 different nationalities, ranging in age
from 3 to 18. Graduates from ISB go on to study at eminent colleges and universities
across the globe.
Despite facing challenges, such as a campus move, the Asian Financial Crisis, and the
COVID-19 pandemic, ISB has continued to grow and improve.
The school is now an internationally accredited three-program IB Continuum School, offering the Primary Years Programme (PYP), Middle Years Programme (MYP), and Diploma Programme (DP).
The school’s state-of-the-art campus features a variety of modern facilities, including a
floodlit sports field, gymnasium, outdoor fitness center, tennis and basketball courts,
playgrounds, art studios, libraries, a technology suite, a design workshop, science
laboratories, and a cafeteria.
ISB remains dedicated to continuously improving its facilities to support student growth and development.
Head of School Simon McCloskey, who assumed the role in July 2019, said, “It is a
privilege to lead such a special school. ISB is a welcoming community where every
child is valued, respected, and provided with the opportunity to thrive. We celebrate our
rich history and look forward to a bright future of continued development and
improvement.”
As it celebrates its 40th anniversary, ISB remains committed to delivering a world-class
education and positively shaping the future of its students, while serving the community
and preparing the next generation of global citizens.