International School of Busan Hosting Spring Open House February 20

You are invited to the Spring Open House at International School of Busan, on February 20, 2020, from 9 a.m to 11 a.m.

ISB (formerly Busan International Foreign School) will host a Spring Open House in February, for any parents who are interested in learning about or enrolling their children in the International School of Busan.

The Open House will be held on Thursday, February 20, and parents will be able to tour the school, meet the faculty, and talk with other school families.

This Spring Open House will start at 9.00 am in the Elementary School Assembly Hall. You will then have the opportunity to join a tour group looking around our beautiful campus and

seeing what ISB has to offer your children.

The Open House will conclude with a Q & A session in the ES Hall at 10:15 a.m.

For more information, click HERE and view the LOCATION of the school in Naeri, Gijang-up.

Program

09.00 – 09.30 Welcome to ISB

09.30 – 10.15 Campus Tour

10.15 – 11.00 Coffee Reception: Q & A session

ISB is Busan’s leading K-12 International School. Since its founding in 1983, ISB has grown to a school of 300 students from almost 40 countries.

ISB is an International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum School offering the Primary Years, Middle Years, and Diploma Programmes. In addition to a rigorous academic education,

participation in Service Projects is a requirement of the IB Diploma, coveted for its status as a gateway to prestigious Universities around the world.

Location: International School of Busan. Elementary Hall (5th floor)

50 Gijang-daero, Gijang-gun. Busan. 46081. (tel 051-720-1100/1101)