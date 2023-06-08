International School of Busan Runs to Raise Money for Against Malaria

The International School of Busan (ISB) is thrilled to announce the upcoming ISB Against Malaria Fun Run, a community event aimed at raising funds for the charity organization Against Malaria.

The event will take place on Saturday, 10th June at 10:00 am, starting at ISB near the soccer field. ISB has held this annual charity fun run for several years, raising money for causes in need.

Open to all members of the ISB community, the ISB Against Malaria Fun Run encourages active participation and support for a very worthy cause.

Students will run in their house teams, and points will be awarded to the house that raises the most money.

To support the students in their charity event, you can donate online through the links below. By supporting this event, attendees will contribute directly to the efforts of Against Malaria, an organization dedicated to providing long-lasting insecticidal nets to those in need.

Hallasan Sponsorship Page

Jirisan Sponsorship Page

Gayasan Sponsorship Page

Seoraksan Sponsorship Page

The more funds raised, the more significant the impact in fighting malaria. Current results indicate that the community has already raised enough to purchase more than 1,220 mosquito nets, a significant contribution towards preventing the spread of malaria.

After the run, participants can enjoy food and drink for sale, and children can partake in various fun activities. A friendly Teachers vs Parents soccer match will also be held, inviting parents interested in showcasing their football skills.

The ISB Against Malaria Fun Run is an opportunity for the ISB community to come together, promote health and wellness, and make a difference in the global fight against malaria.

Join us on Saturday, 10th June at 10:00 am for the ISB Against Malaria Fun Run. Together, we can make a significant impact on the lives of those affected by malaria.

International School of Busan (ISB) is the first and only IB World School in Busan, dedicated to providing a holistic learning experience for students from all across the world.

Committed to academic excellence, community engagement, and philanthropic endeavors, ISB strives to empower students to become compassionate global citizens who make positive contributions to society.