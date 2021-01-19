Image: International School of Koje
Business SpotlightLifestyle

International School of Koje Students Scale the School Walls

International School of Koje

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s an ISK student!

This week, our intrepid middle school students literally went over the top when they completed their latest challenge for the new entry point; abseiling from the top of the school campus.

Image: International School of Koje

The students showed great courage and resilience in trying this new activity and all succeeded.

The International School of Koje is a school that continues to offer students an exciting and rigorous curriculum in spite of the Covid-19 restrictions because of the amazing creativity and enthusiasm of the teachers.

For more information about the school, check out the official website.

Image: International School of Koje

blank
International School of Kojehttp://www.iskoje.org/
ISK is a co-educational international school for children from Nursery to Year 13 (UK) or Grade 12 (US). We follow the International Early Years Curriculum (IEYC), International Primary Curriculum (IPC), and International Middle Years Curriculum (IMYC).

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Lifestyle

The 2021 All Digital Consumer Electronics Show — CES Trends and Take-aways

Don Southerton -
Surveying the CES Show’s exhibitors and media coverage three trends stand out.
Read more
Business News

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Health, Fitness & Beauty

City Looks to Improve Navigation of Galmet-gil Walking Trails

BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced it will produce a 'Tourist Passport' to help tourists better navigate around the hiking and walking trails of Galmet-gil.
Read more
Lifestyle

Where to Get a Free COVID-19 Test in Busan

Haps Staff -
For those looking to get tested for coronavirus, free anonymous COVID-19 testing is available to all citizens regardless of epidemiological connection or symptoms at temporary COVID-19 screening stations around the city.
Read more
Lifestyle

New Survey Shows Foreigners Living in Busan Feel That Discrimination Has Intensified

Haps Staff -
A new survey released by the Busan Women's and Family Development Institute revealed that 35.5% of foreign residents living in the city feel that discrimination and prejudice have intensified since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

The Latest

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

Nine Suspected Gamblers Charged With Violating the Infectious Disease Prevention Act

Busan News BeFM News -
Nine people were charged with the Infections Disease Prevent Act after being suspected of gambling in an office building.
Read more

부산시, 초등학교 주변에 “자녀안심 그린 숲” 조성 추진

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시 초등학생 등하굣길 교통안전을 확보하고, 미세먼지를 줄이기 위해 「자녀안심 그린 숲 조성사업」을 추진한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

The 2021 All Digital Consumer Electronics Show — CES Trends and Take-aways

Lifestyle Don Southerton -
Surveying the CES Show’s exhibitors and media coverage three trends stand out.
Read more

International School of Koje Students Scale the School Walls

Business Spotlight International School of Koje -
This week, our intrepid middle school students literally went over the top when they completed their latest challenge for the new entry point; abseiling from the top of the school campus.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Flower Shops in Jayu Market

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Jayu Market, located in Beomil-dong, Dong-gu is a five-story building filled with shops selling clothes, shoes, and flowers.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
6 ° C
6 °
6 °
31 %
1.5kmh
20 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
9 °

Dine & Drink

Josun Deli Offering Take-out Afternoon Tea Packages

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The recently opened Josun Deli at the Grand Josun Hotel in Haeundae is offering take-out afternoon tea packages.
Read more

Enjoy Live Jazz At Gavi This Saturday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Every other Saturday at Gavi Wine Restaurant in Jungdong, Haeundae, enjoy your dinner with a Live Jazz Music show from 6 p.m.
Read more

Cafes Reopen for Seated Customers From Today

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Cafes may now allow customers to eat and drink at their establishments until 9 pm from today.
Read more

Traditional Tea Special at “The Lounge”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Enjoy an afternoon traditional tea experience at Lotte Hotel Seomyeon's "The Lounge".
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 