International School of Koje Students Scale the School Walls

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s an ISK student!

This week, our intrepid middle school students literally went over the top when they completed their latest challenge for the new entry point; abseiling from the top of the school campus.

The students showed great courage and resilience in trying this new activity and all succeeded.

The International School of Koje is a school that continues to offer students an exciting and rigorous curriculum in spite of the Covid-19 restrictions because of the amazing creativity and enthusiasm of the teachers.

