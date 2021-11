The Busan International Tea and Craft Fair returns for its 26th edition at BEXCO beginning Thursday and running through Sunday.

Check out the latest in domestic and international tea and crafts at this unique exhibition. Doors open daily at 10 a.m and close at 6 p.m. with a 3,000 won admission charge.

Event Details

Period: November 25-28

Venue: BEXCO

Opening Hours: 10 a.m. ~ 6 p.m.

Tickets: 3,000 won for all

Website: teafair.co.kr