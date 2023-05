Busan Museum will host Joseon Diplomats and Interpreters from May 12 to July 9, 2023.

Interpreters in the Joseon Dynasty were active diplomats who crossed continents and oceans, were experts in external interpretation, and served as station managers in charge of public and trade affairs

Event Information

Period: May 12 – July 9, 2023

Venue: Busan Museum

Opening Hours: 9 a.m. ~ 6 p.m. (Closed every Monday and January 1)

Free admission

