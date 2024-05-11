Interview: 5 Questions With H.E. Dawn Bennet, New Zealand Ambassador to Korea

With the New Zealand Wine Festival just days away, Ambassador Dawn Bennet is excited at another year of promoting Kiwi wine and culture in Busan.

If you’ve never been to any of the previous 21 events and you’re thinking of attending, it is a great evening that features 25 wines, a gourmet dining experience, networking opportunities, as well as a great introduction to New Zealand hospitality that is second to none.

Her Excellency took time from her busy schedule recently to chat with us ahead of the upcoming Kiwi Wine Festival taking place at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Marine City on May 18th from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

You are about a year and a half into your tenure as New Zealand’s Ambassador to Korea. What would you say have been the highlights so far?

I have enjoyed every minute of my time in Korea so far! There are so many good things to note that finding highlights is difficult. We have had really exciting high-level visits from New Zealand, some fantastic cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and moving commemorations of the service and sacrifices of our veterans.

If I was going to mention some things in particular though, I’d first flag the visit by Governor-General of New Zealand Dame Cindy Kiro in July 2023 for the 70th anniversary commemorations of the Armistice Agreement. That was a week of very meaningful engagements that were also a lot of fun!

More recently but in the same vein, last month I spent a week with visiting Kiwi Korean War veteran Colin Carley, now 92 years old, along with his daughter and the family of another veteran, Vincent Porter. It was deeply moving to hear their stories. In Colin’s case, it was his first visit to Korea since the war.

Another highlight worth mentioning is that earlier this year we hosted former Kiwi diplomat and colleague, and now New York Times bestselling author, Graci Kim, for a cultural diplomacy visit to Seoul. Graci writes children’s novels set in the modern world and is inspired by Korean mythology and her experiences growing up as an immigrant in New Zealand. As a Korean-Kiwi, or “Kowi”, Graci is a living embodiment of our country’s cultural and people-to-people links – and she tells really good stories!

Finally, I have been here just long enough now to attend two Kiwi Chamber of Commerce wine festivals in Seoul (and so far one in Busan, with another coming up). Both times these have been fantastic events that really showcase New Zealand’s quality products, friendly people, and amazing culture. Definitely highlights of the past year-and-a-bit.

You once said in an interview that one of your main priorities is to raise New Zealand’s profile in Korea. What are some of the initiatives that you have done that you feel have been most effective so far and also what else do you think can be done to raise your country’s profile here?

The Embassy team and I work hard to raise New Zealand’s profile in Korea through a number of initiatives that focus on strengthening our presence in sectors like business, culture, education, and tourism. We also undertake core diplomacy work through various political and trade and economic links.

For example, we organize and host high-level visits from New Zealand, including our Governor-General as I mentioned before, as well as Ministers who lead New Zealand’s policy on relevant areas of cooperation with Korea. In my time here so far I have hosted the former Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Minister of Internal Affairs. Earlier visits hosted by the Embassy include the Ministers of Defence and of Education. These visits serve to strengthen diplomatic and political ties, while also drawing attention to New Zealand’s links with and presence in Korea. They provide a very useful spur to our engagement with Korean stakeholders and the public.

We also support business-to-business engagement wherever we can, to promote New Zealand’s trade offering here in Korea. The Kiwi Chamber’s Wine Festivals are a great example of this – beautifully showcasing some of what New Zealand has to offer to the Korean market. We have also hosted business delegations focused in the agriculture, tech, creative, and manufacturing sectors to expand our bilateral trade with Korea.

We also like to promote cultural connections through events such as art exhibitions, film screenings, and music performances. For example, in my time here we’ve had Kiwi artists participate in the Gwangju Biennale, a significant event, and we’ve organized New Zealand-Korea Art Receptions, which foster a deeper understanding of New Zealand culture. And we actively support exchanges that build connections between New Zealanders and Koreans, such as hosting notable personalities, and the New Zealand author and war veteran visits I mentioned before.

All of this work helps to create meaningful connections and reinforces the shared history and deep friendship between our countries.

It’s well-known that you have a lot of interest in Korean language and culture. How have you been enjoying your post and have there been any surprises or things you didn’t expect to happen so far?

Yes, I am deeply interested in Korean language and culture. I did three months of intensive language training before arriving in Seoul, and although it is hard now to find the time to keep up with ongoing study, I do continue to attend regular one-on-one Korean classes to improve my language skills. I am trying hard, but always wish I could do more!

I’m also a big fan of K-pop, and my favorite artist is Suga from BTS. I have been studying the lyrics from a number of his songs in my Korean classes – they are so meaningful. And last month, I even organized a group of fellow ambassadors to go and see the Suga D-Day Tour movie in IMAX, which was a fantastic experience for us all!

Let’s move on to the wine festival. Is there anything you’re going to be looking forward to at this year’s edition and how can attendees make the most of their experience?

After last year’s success, I’m really looking forward to this year’s New Zealand Wine Festivals in Busan on 18 May 2024. As I said, I have been to two of these Wine Festivals in Seoul now too, and once again this year’s event was fantastic.

I’m especially excited to sample the wide range of top-quality New Zealand wines that will be showcased at the Busan Wine Festival. I’m also eager to try the dishes that will be prepared by the Busan Park Hyatt chefs, which will feature New Zealand beef and lamb—perfect pairings for many of our wines. The spring weather and the ambiance of the Park Hyatt, along with the stunning coastal views in Busan, are sure to add to the overall experience.

Attendees can make the most of the event by going with a group of friends to enjoy the festivities. If you’re attending alone, it’s also a fantastic opportunity to meet new people and make new connections. You will see that New Zealanders are very friendly people!

We always appreciate you taking the time to talk with us once again. One last question — Are there any other special events coming up that the public can look forward to from the embassy?

Yes! We are always planning exciting special events to showcase what New Zealand has to offer, in terms of products, people, and culture. This year we are planning to support a number of cultural events in Korea, including an exhibition by a New Zealand contemporary artist at the upcoming Gwangju Biennale which will open in early September. We will be able to share details on this and other cultural events closer to the time.