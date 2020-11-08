Interview: “Big In Asia” with Brian Aylward

Considered one of Canada’s funniest comedians, Brian Aylward is back with his first comedy special “Big in Asia”, set to be released this week.

Comedy Dynamics describes the new show as “Filmed LIVE in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, “Big In Asia” is the first stand-up comedy special from internationally acclaimed comedian Brian Aylward. A Newfoundland native with the gift of gab, Brian shares a huge sack of hilarious stories from his adventures throughout Asia. Brian is also a former Canadian Comedy Award winner for “Best Stand-up Comic.” It’s all original, brilliantly observational comedy that bridges the cultural gap. Expect the unexpected from one of stand-up comedy’s new breakout stars.”

I caught up with Aylward from his home in Bangkok about his new special and what’s in store in the future.

Tell us about the special. How did it come to being made and any particular reason it was filmed in Ulaanbaatar?

I heard about this comedy club in Ulaanbaatar that was modeled after The Comedy Store in Los Angeles. I’m always looking for an adventure, so I got in contact with UB Comedy Club. I went there to do some shows for the first time in February 2019. The whole experience was awesome. The comedy club was great, the hospitality was off the charts and I fell in love with Mongolia. From that day forward I was in contact with the UB Comedy guys to get my first special filmed there. I’ve performed in 21 countries in Asia and UB Comedy Club is my favorite venue for sure. A perfect comedy club.

Did you have fun riding that horse in your promo? It looked pretty damn cold to even watch.

The horse was next level. That was the idea of AFE Films, who filmed my special. The talents and professionalism of AFE Films had me in awe. We had a meeting to discuss an intro for the special. One of the guys said “Would you ride a horse?” I said “Fuck yeah!” Early the next morning, we were in the mountains hours outside Ulaanbaatar, filming in -40 C temperatures. We even had a stunt man, who did the real work. He was on the horse for hours that day. It was freezing! I wore sneakers and my feet were still cold the next morning.

This year has I’m sure given you plenty of new material to work with what with everything that has gone on in the world. Any particular events or anecdotes you want to share?

Coronavirus material is kind of like the new airport material, so I’m not really focused on that. I have been entertained by the fall of the American empire though. What an archaic puppet show. I’m not a political comedian but I am Canadian and America is our crazy, older brother. Of course, Canada is mom’s favorite. Canada is polite, smart and she respects nature. America grabs girls by the pussy and he loves choking black people.

I’ve spent some time on the islands here in Thailand, too. The jungle. So, I have written a bunch of notes on that.

I was in a motorbike accident very recently, so there’s tragedy and comedy there as well. I’m on the mend! No worries.

You’re usually traveling a lot each year doing shows not only in Asia but in your home country of Canada. How has COVID-19 affected you this year and not being able to perform?

I headline “Best Kind Comedy Tour” each year across Canada. It’s a 30 + city, sold-out theatre tour across the country, which we had to cancel. I live in Bangkok and I haven’t left Thailand since February. No plans to tour again until 2021. It really sucks. Live performers have really been affected hard by this pandemic. So much uncertainty going forward. It’s like a new form of performance anxiety. I keep busy with other creative projects. Writing. Exercising. Did you know “Big In Asia” premieres November 10th. So, there’s that.

I must say a huge thank you to Comedy Dynamics, the biggest comedy production and distribution company out there. Comedy Dynamics has worked with Dave Chappelle, Kevin Hart, Ali Wong, Marc Maron, Tiffany Haddish, Jim Gaffigan, and many more. Comedy Dynamics releases have 17 Grammy nominations (4 wins!), including all 5 in the Comedy Album category for the 61st Annual Grammy Awards in 2019. It’s humbling and exciting to be in this kind of company.

Three years ago when I interviewed you, I asked you “how is comedy perceived differently in Asia and North America” which you replied, “it’s still in its infancy stage”. Three years on, how would you say the industry has grown in Asia?

There are a lot of funny toddlers now. The Asian scene is the biggest growing stand-up scene in the world by far. It’s amazing to watch it all happen. I’ve been performing all over Asia (21 countries) since 2006. It’s really starting to happen now. The buliders, the sponsors and most importantly the talent is here now. Of course, the potential is massive. It’s very exciting to be a part of it.

Another way the industry has grown is Brian Aylward filmed a live stand-up comedy special in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

One last question. What’s next for Brian Aylward?

I’m excited to see what happens with “Big In Asia.” It’s my first stand-up special and I funded it independently. So, next for me I guess, is more investing in myself and my career.

There’s a podcast and a web series coming. Both in early 2021. Stay tuned for those. I’m really excited about getting those out there.

Best Kind Comedy Tour will release a variety show special, featuring comedy character sketches and stand-up performances from the 2019 tour.

There will be more characters and of course more stand-up. A second comedy special will be filmed in 2021. Stay silly.

You can follow Brian at:

Facebook: @brianaylwardcomedy

Instagram: @brianaylwardcomedy

Website: www.brianaylwardcomedy.com

Available November 10th

Available November 13th