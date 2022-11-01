Interview: Q&A With H.E. Chilean Ambassador Mathias Francke

As 2022 marks the 60th year of Chile-South Korean diplomatic relations, the two nations share a special bond that extends beyond trade.

Korea is Chile’s fifth largest trading partner and the Latin American country was also the first nation to sign an FTA with South Korea in 2004.

Since then, bilateral trade and investment have grown to $6.7 billion in 2021 according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs which includes everything from pork, wine, fruits, climate change, green hydrogen economy, infrastructure, digital economy, and Antarctic cooperation among others.

Newly arrived this summer, Chilean Ambassador to Korea H.E. Mathias Francke talked with us about his thoughts on a variety of issues pertaining to Chile, South Korea, and Busan.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Chile and South Korea. What has made this relationship special over the years and how do you see it moving forward?

The cornerstones of our relationship are the values that we share: democracy, freedom, rule of law, promotion, and protection of human rights. This clear and common understanding is behind everything we have done bilaterally, from trade to cultural exchanges and scientific cooperation in Antarctica to name a few areas.

Our assessment of the first sixty years is a very positive one and we are looking forward to building up on that experience. During the recent visit of PM Han Duck-soo to Chile, both countries agreed to elevate our bilateral links to a Strategic Partnership. This is a recognition of the mature stage of our collaboration and shall be the basis to intensify our joint work for example in areas critical for our sustainable, inclusive, and people-centered development, such as lithium, cybersecurity, digital economy, and women empowerment.

We also want to strengthen our coordination of views and positions in regional and multilateral fora advancing, with a strong voice, those values that we share, including the security and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, where Chile has strongly supported Korea’s views.

How did Chile get to become such an important trade partner with Korea? And how do relations and trade differ between trade with Japan and China versus Korea?

Chile was the first country to negotiate a Free Trade Agreement with Korea in 2003 and it was our first FTA with a country in Asia.

Since its entry into force, our trade has doubled reaching last year 6.7 billion USD, but most importantly it has diversified so more different Korean products are imported to Chile and vice versa. The agreement opened the door to the Korean market and consumers for our wine, grapes, pork, salmon, wood and copper, and sub-products.

Today Chile is the main supplier of fresh grapes, cherries, blueberries, and apple juice as well as wood pulp and fish meal to Korea. In these almost 20 years we have created strong links, based on trust, with importers, government agencies, and most importantly consumers.

“Chile has a lot to offer to Korean investors, who are already present in our country in the forestry, mining, and renewable energy sectors, but we need and want more Korean investment.”

Unfortunately, we haven’t seen a similar growth in investment flows. Chile has a lot to offer to Korean investors, who are already present in our country in the forestry, mining, and renewable energy sectors, but we need and want more Korean investment.

The potential for trade and investment is enormous and that is why both countries decided to modernize and upgrade our FTA. During their meeting early this month, PM Han and President Gabriel Boric discussed these issues and gave a political push so the negotiations can finalize very soon.

On other trading partners in Asia, actually, China is our first trading partner and Japan the third one so the three economic powers in this region are among the five main trading partners for Chile.

Trade is very similar in terms of what we export to the three countries, although consumer patterns may be different so for our exporters of certain goods, the three markets complement each other very well.

The big difference is the amount invested in Chile. While Japan has been a traditional actor in our economy, particularly in the mining sector, China has been growing very fast in the last few years with important participation in the energy sector. As I mentioned before Korea lags behind.

“85% of Chilean exports to Korea enter the country through Busan, which means more business for related services providers such as port services, cargo handling, and transportation and customs agencies among them.”

How do you think Busan can benefit from the relationship with Chile and are there any plans or future investments for either Busan companies in Chile or vice versa?

Busan has been benefiting from our increased trade. Nowadays 85% of Chilean exports to Korea enter the country through Busan, which means more business for related services providers such as port services, cargo handling, and transportation and customs agencies among them.

Busan is also the center for maritime affairs in this country, with institutions such as the Korea Institute of Ocean Science & Technology (KIOST), Korea Institute of Maritime and Fisheries Technology (KIMFT), and the National Institute of Fisheries Science all located in the surroundings.

Their Chilean counterparts are closely working with some of them, for example in the field of training seamen and officers for navigation in Antarctic waters. We want to deepen that collaboration and we hope next year we will see the first Chilean officers studying at KIOST.

We also want to bring Chilean producers, directors, and films to the International Film Festival, and hopefully, that could be the start of future collaboration in this industry. Chile has a big potential for movie locations to take advantage of our diverse geography. We also have good directors who have won international awards, including an Oscar, for their movies. Another example is music for films and series a sector that is growing in Chile with the help of our trade promotion agency.

We would love to have more investment from Busan in Chile. Next year it is in my plans to bring to this beautiful city more of our culture and wines and foods so more Koreans can better understand what Chile can offer and hopefully that may incentive Busan businesspersons to go to Chile and explore business opportunities.

Finally, as Busan is looking to attract the World Expo in 2030, how competitive do you view its bid chances, and who is Chile leaning towards with its vote?

Busan has a very interesting and attractive concept and narrative behind the bid, putting global challenges at the center of the Expo. Korea wants to show the world how, based on its experience, those challenges can be addressed. There are a lot of merits behind that proposal.

PM Han and President Boric also had the opportunity to discuss this issue so we hope we will take a decision very soon. Personally, I wish you all the best!

Having said that, if Busan wins it would be a great opportunity to work together to develop new areas of cooperation on the margins of Expo Busan 2030 based on these long and strong links between our countries in general and between Busan and Valparaiso in particular.

Five Quick Recommendations from the Ambassador:

Favorite Korean Food: Korean BBQ, of course with a Chilean red wine! Actually one of the best BBQs that I have had since arriving in this country four months ago was in a restaurant on Yeongdo Island here in Busan.

A Chilean food we should all try: My initial response would be empanadas, but most Latin American countries have them — with some variants and they are all delicious. So for something very typical, I would recommend Chupe de Locos, a thick stew made with abalones called locos in Chile.

Place in Korea you like to relax: I have visited quite a few places since my arrival but always for work reasons, but that should change. In the meantime, I like to walk in Namsan close to my residence in Seoul, it is a very nice and relaxing place.

Favorite book you’ve read recently: Klara and the Sun by Kazuyuki Ishiguro.

Favorite Chilean tourist spot: Chile is very diverse. If you like the desert and small towns in the Altiplano close to volcanoes, then San Pedro de Atacama in the North of Chile. For trekking, Torres del Paine in the South, and for something really unique Easter Island and its Moais – a five-hour flight from Santiago.