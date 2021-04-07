Interview — Dominican Republic Ambassador H.E. Federico Alberto Cuello Camilo Visits Busan

H. E. Dr. Federico Alberto Cuello Camilo, Ambassador of the Dominican Republic, visited Busan on March 29 and 30 for talks with local leaders, including representatives of the Busan City Government and the Busan Port Authority.

The visit comes as the Dominican Republic is stepping up its presence on the peninsula, with a plan to strengthen ties between Korea and the Caribbean nation.

With an almost 35-year career in public service, including stints as the Dominican Republic’s Ambassador to the United Nations, the European Union, the WTO, the UK, and Qatar, among others, the 54-year-old Cuello Camilo has an impressive resume in trade negotiations, and as a consultant for international organizations.

As part of his plans, the ambassador is seeking to propose to the Busan Port Authority a partnership to develop, and, subsequently, to manage the operations of the Port of Manzanillo as well as proposing the Busan City Government to become a Sister City with Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic’s capital.

In addition, the Dominican Republic is looking to increase bilateral trade between the two countries, as well as expressing interest in receiving cooperation from Korea in its transition to renewable energy to supply clean power and transportation to its citizens.

Culturally, the embassy looks to attract Korean filmmakers to shoot their films in the Dominican Republic, as well as increase their visibility nationally through KBO baseball, a hotspot for Dominican baseball talent, and bachata, a music genre and dance originally from the Dominican Republic, which was declared as UNESCO Intangible World Heritage in 2019 and is recently gaining popularity in Korea.

The embassy is also set to host the “First Dominican Week in Korea” in November, which will present a wide array of activities including the painting exhibition “The Republic of Color”, composed of 25 masterpieces by 25 Dominican artists, organizing a Dominican Gastronomy Festival, promoting Dominican products like rum and cigars, and sharing music and dance, among others cultural manifestations.

We caught up with Ambassador Cuello Camilo to talk about his country’s plans for Busan, Korea, and his thoughts on what the Dominican Republic has to offer.

“As the logistics hub of East Asia, as a smart city, and as a cultural center that is second to none, clearly Busan is doing many things that have captured the attention of my colleagues and myself.”

Now that you’ve settled into life in Korea, it seems like you have a lot of ambitious plans for projects between South Korea and the Dominican Republic. Can you tell us about some of the highlights?

Certainly. Between 1991 and the COVID-19 crisis of 2020, the Dominican Republic had been the fastest growing economy in the Americas. Our exports of medical devices and electronics actually grew during 2020. Under President Luis Abinader, who took office in August 2020, the Republic is considering seriously at the Korean New Deal as a model for decarbonizing the economy, digitizing our society, and strengthening social safety nets to take the country to a higher level. Expanding and diversifying cooperation, investment, and trade with Korea will be essential for these urgent tasks ahead.

There seems to be a bigger focus on Busan these days coming from not only yours but other embassies in Seoul. Do you think people are finally realizing the potential that Busan has to offer?

Let’s put it in context: with about 3.5 million residents, Busan has the same population of Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. And yet Busan’s production represents 85% of our entire GDP. As the logistics hub of East Asia, as a smart city, and as a cultural center that is second to none, clearly Busan is doing many things that have captured the attention of my colleagues and myself.

One of your biggest projects is to propose to the Busan Port Authority a partnership to develop and manage the operations of the Port of Manzanillo, in the Northwestern part of the Dominican Republic. Why do you feel this is such a good partnership?

Of the ports with a potential for logistics, our port of Manzanillo deserves more international attention. My Trade Minister, Mr. Víctor Bisonó, instructed me to visit Busan to make sure its characteristics, its location, and its legal base are placed firmly in Busan’s radar screen so that their many decades of experience can guide our efforts at realizing its potential. This should lead to a fruitful collaboration and maybe to the first operations by the Busan Port Authority in the Americas, just like it is doing in Europe (Barcelona, Rotterdam) and South-East Asia (Java).

What kind of benefits would you envision a Sister City relationship between Busan and Santo Domingo having?

City resilience requires intelligence, a diversified economic base, and the best governance possible. Busan has all of that. Santo Domingo has improved its governance over time but it is yet to be as smart as it needs to be and its economic base has a lot of catching up to do if it is to match Busan’s prowess.

You’ve been quite visible in the media since taking over the post as Ambassador. What are your personal hopes with respect to introducing Koreans to all the Dominican Republic has to offer?

The role of an ambassador demands promotional efforts that open doors and capture the attention of target audiences if trade, investment, and tourism are to take place and grow.

Our culture is a fusion of many influences in the same way we as a nation are a product of many races. This started well before the arrival of the Europeans in the 15th century.

It produced an explosive mix of creativity in the arts, music, gastronomy, sports, and savoir-faire, with hardworking people who know how to have a good time and are open to all. That’s probably why 98% of tourists are return visitors.

One of our two most important dances, bachata, is all the rage in Korea, with over 25 academies actively training their students in this rhythm

Our baseball players win the MVP awards in the Korean leagues.

Our amazing locations are a destination of choice for Korean films and series. Among the productions scheduled for this year, a new Netflix series co-produced by Korean and Dominican companies will be shot. This is a very effective way to increase awareness in the public about the Dominican Republic as a destination, not only for Koreans but also for all Asians who love Korean film.

Our hotels have been in the past an important destination for Korean weddings and with Aeroméxico we hope to relaunch this activity once the lockdown is over.

Why Aeroméxico? Because it offers the shortest total flying time between Incheon and Las Américas Airport in Santo Domingo while not requiring transit visas. It has a daily flight to Mexico City and from there, passengers have up to three flights per day to Santo Domingo.

As things pick up, the Mexico City-Punta Cana route will resume operations as well.

With Aeroméxico, the Korea Foundation, the Korean Chamber of Commerce in the Dominican Republic (DomCham-Korea), and other partners I am organizing the 1st Dominican Week in Korea next November. It will include a major art exhibit of 25 masterpieces of Dominican painting, The Republic of Color.

Also a gastronomic festival, a VIP culinary event with our Michelin-starred Chef María Marte, film projections, and of course seminars, conferences, and at least one main reception. Some of that will take place in Busan as well.

What would you say are some things that Koreans might not know about your country that they would possibly enjoy?

That Dominicans admire Korea greatly for having risen so swiftly from the ashes of a terrible war to the very top rankings of innovation, education and trade. Our per-capita GDP was greater in the 1950s. Today the gap is even wider but the other way around!

Your embassy is set to host the First Dominican Week in Korea, in November of this year. Could you tell us about it and are there any plans to include Busan in any of the activities?

As mentioned above, it will indeed take place and my visit to Busan sought to identify possible activities to celebrate here as well. If all works out, we should have at least one film projection in the Busan International Film Festival as well as high-level encounters between my ministerial delegates and the Busan Metropolitan authorities.

Thank you, Your Excellency, for taking the time to talk with us. Last question — What would be your best suggestions for places to go or eat for anyone wishing to visit your beautiful country?

Restaurants in Santo Domingo are so good that for two years in a row the city was declared as the Gastronomic Capital of the Americas. Typical dishes based on crabs, fish, goats, or lobsters have been reinvented for the 21st century with our local flavors of bitter orange, cilantro, and cubanela peppers.

Some of them are also located in our old town, the colonial zone, where the first European urban settlement can be found, perfectly preserved.

But the entire country is there to be discovered. Lake Enriquillo, the only salt-water lake, below sea level, as well as Pico Duarte, the highest mountain of the Caribbean Basin. Our 7,000 endemic species preserved in our protected national parks. Our 5 microclimates. Our exuberant orchids. Our rose of Bayahibe.

And our course our hundreds of kilometers of white-sand beaches with their clear and warm waters, with top hotel chains and exclusive villas. Last but not least, 28 golf courses spread all over our territory are sure to be the delights for the most demanding Korean players!