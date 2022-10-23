Iranian Community in Busan Hold “Women, Life, Freedom,” Rally in Front of KNN Building in Centum City

The Iranian Community in Busan (ICB) held a rally called “Women, Life, Freedom,” in front of the KNN (Korea News Network) building in Centum City on October 22.

The demonstration was organized in support of worldwide protests demanding an end to compulsory hijab (Islamic head coverings) for women in public as well as a change in the government that has left many Iranians without agency in their home country.

With protests across the globe numbering in the thousands, Iranians are hoping to bring about a peaceful change to what is seen as a corrupt government that does not take care of the basic needs of its people.

The protests started after the news was released about the September 16 death of a Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, from Saqez, Iran who was visiting Tehran when she was arrested by the Morality Police for as they assume “not wearing hijab properly”.

While the police say she died because of a heart attack, her family stated that she was in good health at the time of her arrest. Only highly edited videos of her time in the police station have been released leading many who have experienced the tactics of the Morality Police to link her death with the frequent beatings that occur in the police station.

Since Amini’s death, protesters have taken to the streets in Iran and other countries around the world.

With protests happening in Seoul, Toronto, Sydney, and other cities, the Iranian Community in Busan stood in solidarity for change.

This is the third protest held by the Iranian community, with the first occurring in Seomyeon on September 25th with over three dozen in attendance.

A protest march occurred through the Busan Global Gathering on October 2nd with participants shouting “zan, zendegi, aazaad!” (women, life, freedom) in Farsi.

A booth was also set up telling Koreans about what happened to Amini and what is happening in Iran.

A message board created for the event received hundreds of messages of support and solidarity. Participants were not limited to Iranians, with several Koreans and other nationalities participating.