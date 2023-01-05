Is Cardano Built on Ethereum?

Both Ethereum and Cardano have separate blockchains. The difference here is that Ethereum’s blockchain proves to be less flexible as compared to Cardano’s consensus protocol. Cardano is like a side shoot of Ethereum. It was established by two people who also contributed their part in developing Ethereum.

Moreover, Cardano used a system that’s proof-of-stake. This system is known as Ouroboros. It selects leaders to work at certain times and monitors every block that enters the blockchain.

Whenever we talk about cryptocurrency investments, there is always some news about which blockchain platform is better – Ethereum or Cardano. People compare both of them because their networks have the same things to offer. In addition, developers use both these virtual currencies for similar features. This includes creating programs like decentralized applications and running smart contracts.

Here’s the catch, though. Every blockchain platform has its algorithm that guides how it functions and performs in the future. Blockchain technology uses this algorithm to not just build more blocks but also verify every transaction. So, the different blockchains for Ethereum and Cardano would make sense to you.

Where we know that Bitcoin belongs to the first generation of cryptocurrencies and people love investing in it and trading it using the most incredible BitIQ, Ethereum is considered to be from the second generation. So, if you are wondering if Cardano might belong to the third generation, that’s right. It’s building itself up and trying to make a credible place in the crypto forum.

Ethereum vs. Cardano

Ethereum was established in the year 2015. It’s a blockchain platform, and Ether is the platform’s currency. It also has a programming language known as Solidity.

Furthermore, Ethereum performs much faster than Bitcoin. This is because it makes every block relatively easy to mine and is not a capped digital currency. It follows Bitcoin in one aspect, though – its blockchain depends on PoW protocol (Proof-of-Work) for mining blocks and validating transactions.

Moving forward, let’s know more about Cardano. It was created in 2017, and Ada is the platform’s cryptocurrency. Cardano employs the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) Ourborus consensus protocol. Its goal is to become a DApp (decentralized application) development platform comprising a multi-asset digital ledger and validatable smart contracts.

Are Cardano and Ethereum Competitive Platforms?

Yes! Both have positioned themselves quite strongly in the crypto market and have also been bought by people for the same use. Where Ethereum’s blockchain has a remarkable record, miners compute complex calculations and keep its blockchain platform running.

As far as Cardano is concerned, there are validators instead of miners. Mining here takes fewer resources and energy than Ethereum’s system would take. Ouroboros employs a few Ada holders to remain online and sustain excellent network connectivity.

The ability to sustain, scale, and interoperate on PoW networks such as Ethereum is quite limited. This is due to the infrastructure that bears increasing costs, energy usage, and slow transactions.

Is Proof-of-Stake Mechanism Better than Proof-of-Work?

One can admit that yes Proof-of-Stake mechanism is beneficial and profitable for investors. With that said, Ethereum 2.0 is also planning to move to this model from a PoW one. Ethereum will have to make some good progress here because Cardano is already in the game.

Final Take

The significant difference that we can point out right now is the protocol that both blockchain platforms, Ethereum and Cardano, use. However, if you look at it from an investor’s point of view, then there is not much difference between the two as both are expected to enhance the value in the short as well as long run.

If you need a sound decision, you can start with Cardano. It is a decent purchase. It is not highly-priced and can come right under your affordability scale. Also, when the decentralized app market grows, Cardano and Ethereum will see a boost in value.

When we talk about the long term alone, Ethereum has a large market share and is also expected to make some significant improvements in Ethereum 2.0. So, it is a nice cryptocurrency to hold and make your portfolio grow. For more guidance, you can always resort to experienced investors who have gone through the same confusion as you might be right now.