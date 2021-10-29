Is Korea Going to Play a Massive Part in the Rise of Cryptocurrency?

With Korea being one of the leading tech hubs, it should come as no surprise that the country represents the third-largest cryptocurrency market on the planet.

As with the rest of the world, the industry surged in 2017 when Bitcoin first spiked to a tenfold rise on what it had previously been worth in a matter of weeks. Over the next decade, Korea could play a major part in helping cryptocurrency become a global success.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tech Giant Korea Likely to be a Major Player

The latest piece of revolutionary tech to take the world by storm was the smartphone. It went from being virtually non-existent in the mid-2000s to a household essential in just over a decade. Now, more than 80 percent of the global population owns a smartphone, with the industry valued at almost $400 billion. Korea played an integral part in the growth of this sector, with Seoul-based Samsung being the biggest smartphone provider in the world.

Korea has established itself as a tech hub, meaning that it has a heavy influence on upcoming trends. With cryptocurrency expected by many to have as big an impact on the world as smartphones have had, it would make sense for Korea to be at the heart of that. That means that whatever happens in the Asian country over the next few years could be an indication of how successful cryptocurrency will be global.

The rapid uptake of Bitcoin and other altcoins in 2017 was a fantastic sign of things to come, with the Korean market known to be forward-thinking on tech developments. More than ten percent of people in the country invested in the leading crypto offering when it enjoyed its impressive surge in late 2020. However, the government has since attempted to regulate cryptocurrencies before they grow beyond the realms of its control. Cryptocurrency exchanges now need a certificate from the Information Security

Management System to operate.

This could be a good move, though, as it could mean that users develop greater trust in cryptocurrency and more people are converted. However, it remains to be seen, and whatever happens in Korea could be a strong gauge of what could happen in other countries.

Bitcoin’s Rise Has Been Slow and Steady

Bitcoin’s incredible rise is now impossible for governments to ignore. The concept of decentralized currency that runs on a blockchain has gone from being a novel idea to a theoretical world-changing system. Its rise to the mainstream has been slow and steady, with much of its original uptake coming from tech crowds and futurists who could understand its potential. Its adoption has gradually ballooned, and now it is commonly found in highly competitive industries where businesses are attempting to steal a march on their rivals.

Some people may be surprised at the number of things that they can buy online with bitcoin. Everything from cars to holidays can be purchased, with Tesla and CheapAir being two notable companies to accept crypto payments. The gaming industry has arguably been the driving force behind the drive to make Bitcoin payments mainstream, as the fierce competition found there has persuaded some companies to try forward-thinking methods to attract players.

Online casinos have been accepting Bitcoin and other digital coins for a long time, even before the boom in 2017. There is even specialist Bitcoin casinos that offer deposits and withdrawals in BTC. The superb gaming experience is just the same as it would be at a standard site, only these casinos are aimed at people who want to spend their crypto. There are special offers available to players, and the advantage of using crypto is that there are low transaction fees.

With Korea being one of the most important sectors for the gaming industry and Seoul known as the capital city of eSports, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a rise in cryptocurrency payments for games and online platforms in the country in the years ahead.

Judging by its role as one of the most important countries for the tech industry, cryptocurrency adoption in Korea could make or break it on the world stage. If Bitcoin and others manage to navigate the new legislation and continue to rise in popularity, it is a solid indicator that they will be successful across the board.