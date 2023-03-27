Is Korea’s Gaming Scene One of the Best in the World?

Gaming’s popularity has exploded in recent years. What was once considered a niche hobby back in the 1980s and 1990s is now considered a hobby many demographics can enjoy.

Whether we’re playing games on our video game consoles or on our mobile phones, there are loads of others worldwide that are playing these games like us.

However, gaming is more popular in some countries than in others. South Korea is one example of this. The country’s got a large gaming scene, but is it one of the best in the world? That’s what we’re trying to find out.

Gaming Statistics in South Korea

As we’ve stated before, South Korea has a large gaming scene. From 2015 to 2022, over two-thirds of South Korean citizens played some games. The government is supporting the gaming industry by relaxing some of its regulations as well as focusing on esports and gaming events.

The relaxation of these regulations is hopeful for creating more jobs in the gaming industry. As of 2021, there are over 35.7 thousand employees in PC bangs.

PC bangs are gaming cafes where players can rent a PC and play popular games for hours. Most PC bangs charge around ₩1,000 per hour, which is the equivalent of one pound. PC bangs are a core infrastructure in the South Korean gaming industry because of their value in the trillions (of South Korean currency).

Casual, single-player games are the most-played type of video games, but many people using PC bangs play multiplayer games like League of Legends. The three biggest gaming companies in South Korea are NC Soft, Netmarble, and Nexon– aka, the 3N.

iGaming in South Korea

Mobile gaming has exploded in recent years. From games like Candy Crush to popular Asian casino games, we can find loads of games to play on our mobile devices.

South Korea is no exception to this rule. In fact, its game development market’s focus is on mobile and online PC games. That’s why it’s no surprise to see this country having a sales revenue of 12.1 trillion won when it comes to mobile games.

A vast majority of gamers in South Korea play games on their mobile devices. There are so many mobile gamers that the country’s mobile gaming industry has become the major market segment over traditional PC gaming.

The country’s boom in the mobile gaming industry can be attributed to South Korea having one of the best internet connections in the world. Many people there are also familiar with advanced technologies and want to explore new developments.

One such example is 5G in South Korea. Other people in different countries have doubts about this technology, but its success in South Korea has given the country’s gaming industry new opportunities to advance. 5G has also given way to new technologies like Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality.

According to one study in 2022, over 46% of respondents claimed that puzzle games were one of their favorite game genres. Other favorites included roleplaying games and board games.

Also, in 2022, almost one-quarter of mobile gamers were in their forties, making them the largest demographic among mobile gamers. People in their twenties followed them.

South Korea’s Intense Focus on eSports

Mobile gaming may be a huge part of South Korea’s gaming industry, but we were surprised to see that many eSports players came from this country. How could this be?

This may come as a shock, but the reason so many eSports players from South Korea go pro is, in part, because of the Korean culture itself.

A vast majority of Korean culture is based on competition. Whether it’s education or eSports, many Koreans are highly motivated to do their very best.

Much like young athletes who train themselves to join the best teams, many Korean eSports players train intensely to make it to the big eSports leagues and events.

Albert “yeHHH” Yeh, the general manager of the Florida Mayhem, stated that loads of Korean eSports players are motivated by money compared to westerners who are motivated by passion. When Korean players win money, they send it back to their families for support.

Yeh also stated that this money motivation may also be because of the looming obligation of mandatory military service. In South Korea, all Korean men must serve in the military for a certain amount of time.

Loads of Korean eSports players see this mandatory military service as an unofficial end to their eSports career. Some may come back as coaches or commentators, but few come back as players.

As we’ve stated before, the South Korean government has planned to relax some of its regulations and focus on eSports teams and gaming events. With the number of Korean eSports players there are, this might strengthen the country’s gaming scene.