Is South Korea Really One of the Worst Country’s to Live For Expats?

South Korea recently placed a disappointing 50th out of 53 countries on the InterNations “Expat Insider 2023” report.

InterNations, a leading international community group for expatriates, recently released the results of its Expat Insider 2023 survey.

This comprehensive survey collects insights from more than 12,000 expats worldwide, providing valuable information about life abroad.

In the latest edition, InterNations highlighted the bottom 10 countries for expats in 2023, based on various factors.

Among the countries listed, South Korea ranked as one of the bottom 10 worst countries for expats with only Kuwait, Norway, and Turkiye faring worse.

The survey takes into account aspects such as quality of life, personal finance, ease of settling in, working abroad, and family life.

Mexico topped this list, followed by Spain, Panama, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

While South Korea has its unique charms and attractions, expats living here do face certain challenges in some areas.

Here is how South Korea fared:

Quality of Life: South Korea dropped to 17th from 9th in 2022 in overall quality of life. It scored highly in a few categories being 2nd in both transport and health care and 24th in safety and security.

However, in Leisure Options, it scored 45th and also 47th in Environment and Climate.

Ease of Settling In: South Korea remains one of the most difficult places to settle in, ranking 49th out of 53.

It scored very low in the three categories including Welcoming and Culture (51st), Local Friendliness (48th), and Finding Friends (48th).

Working Abroad: According to the report: “It does not look much better for South Korea, which only ranks 46th in 2023, a 15-rank drop from 31st in 2022. The country sees the biggest losses in the Career Prospects Subcategory where it ranks 42nd (compared to 23rd place in 2022). Survey respondents are also unhappy with their working hours and work-life balance in South Korea, as the country drops to 50th place in the Work & Leisure Subcategory, from 34th place in 2022.”

Expat Essentials: Korea only scored decently in one category — Digital Life where it ranked 10th — saving itself from a lower ranking, where it finished 39th.

They finished 29th in Admin Topics, 36th in housing, and 50th in language.

Personal Finance: Korea ranked 37th in this category which is based on three factors — satisfaction with the financial situation, general cost of living, and whether a respondent’s disposable household income is enough to lead a comfortable life.

Overall: While living as an expat in South Korea has its advantages and disadvantages, it’s important to note that the Expat Insider survey provides a snapshot of expat experiences and perceptions, and individual experiences may vary.

It’s always recommended for individuals considering a move abroad to conduct thorough research and consider personal circumstances before making any decisions.