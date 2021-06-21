ISB Donates Five Million Won to Support Low-Income Cancer Patients From Their Annual “ISB 24 – Step By Step” Charity Event

International School of Busan (ISB) recently donated all of the funds raised through their annual community charity event called ISB 24 – Step By Step to DIRAMS, a regional representative cancer center.

Through a 24-hour relay, they showed their support for cancer patients with love. This year the entire donation of five million won will be used to support low-income cancer patients.

Principal Simon McCloskey at the International School of Busan delivered the donation on the morning of June 10 to the Southeast Area Nuclear Medical Center to Sang-il Park, President of the Medical Center.

ISB held the ‘ISB 24 – Step by Step’, a 24-hour walking relay for two days from June 4 to 5, at the campus stadium, and staff and students participated to raise awareness about cancer.

“Anyone can face a difficult situation such as cancer, but the most important thing here is to raise the support of those around us and the will to overcome ourselves. The staff and students of ISB continued the 24-hour relay with a strong will to support cancer patients as members of the local community. I am proud of the students and faculty who participated with the love of neighbors,” Principal of ISB Simon McCloskey said.

In addition, students at the school held bake sales, sold flowers, book sales, raised money through volunteering, and held a car wash to help raise funds over the past few months.

During ‘ISB 24 – Step by Step’, the participants ran or walked on the track for 24 hours without a break to cheer and support cancer patients and the event continued until 9 am the next morning.

The Southeast Area Nuclear Medical Center was unable to participate in this year’s event due to COVID-19 but provided an ambulance for the safety of faculty and staff.

All of this donation will be used for cancer patients, such as helping low-income patients fighting cancer and supporting cancer patient testing.

“The proceeds from the last three campaigns (21 million won) have been used to provide Gardasil 9-valent vaccination to students in Gijang who are not eligible for the national cervical cancer vaccination, which greatly helped prevent cancer,” Sang-il Park, head of the Dongnam Atomic Energy Medical Center said.

“Above all, it is of great significance that the faculty and staff of ISB and students, who will lead the future, raised awareness and support for cancer. The medical staff will work harder to treat patients,” he said.