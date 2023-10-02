ISB Hosting EducationUSA University Fair October 12th

The International School of Busan (ISB) cordially invites you and your students to join the EducationUSA University Fair, which will take place at the school on Thursday, October 12th, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Both students and parents are welcome to participate in this event.

The fair offers a unique opportunity for attendees to directly interact with representatives from 30 U.S. universities and institutions.

Visitors can explore a diverse array of academic programs, inquire about summer courses for high school students, delve into graduate programs for advanced education, gain insights into admission criteria and the application process, and have any questions they may have addressed.

Attendance is completely free of charge.

For comprehensive event details, including a list of participating universities and institutions, please refer to the following pages available in both English and Korean.

Event Information

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Time: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: International School of Busan (ISB) Gymnasium

Please complete your registration by following the provided registration link. We look forward to your participation!