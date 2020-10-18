ISB “Open Day” Held This Thursday

International School of Busan (ISB) will host “Open Day” on Thursday, October 22.

This exciting and informative Open House will start at 9:00 a.m. in the Elementary School Assembly Hall.

Visit their beautiful campus for the opportunity to join a tour group looking around the school and see what ISB has to offer your children.

ISB is Busan’s leading K-12 International School. Since its founding in 1983, ISB has grown to a school of 300 students from almost 40 countries.

ISB is an International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum School offering the Primary Years, Middle Years, and Diploma Programmes.

In addition to a rigorous academic education, participation in Service Projects is a requirement of the IB Diploma, coveted for its status as a gateway to prestigious Universities around the world.

Event Information

Register HERE

Please register for the International School of Busan’s Open House by completing the form as follows. For more information, please call 051-720-1100 / 051-720-1101 or email at [email protected]

Date: 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Thursday, October 22, 2020

Location: International School of Busan

Address: 50 Gijang-daero, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan, South Korea 46081

Please note that the health and travel declaration form will be sent out on 19th October due to COVID-19, and it should be filled out before you attend the event.