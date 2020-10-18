Image: ISB
Lifestyle

ISB “Open Day” Held This Thursday

Haps Staff

International School of Busan (ISB) will host “Open Day” on Thursday, October 22.

This exciting and informative Open House will start at 9:00 a.m. in the Elementary School Assembly Hall. 

Visit their beautiful campus for the opportunity to join a tour group looking around the school and see what ISB has to offer your children.

ISB is Busan’s leading K-12 International School. Since its founding in 1983, ISB has grown to a school of 300 students from almost 40 countries.

ISB is an International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum School offering the Primary Years, Middle Years, and Diploma Programmes.

In addition to a rigorous academic education, participation in Service Projects is a requirement of the IB Diploma, coveted for its status as a gateway to prestigious Universities around the world.

Event Information

Register HERE

Please register for the International School of Busan’s Open House by completing the form as follows. For more information, please call 051-720-1100 / 051-720-1101 or email at [email protected]

Date: 9:00 am – 11:00 am, Thursday, October 22, 2020
Location: International School of Busan
Address: 50 Gijang-daero, Gijang-eup, Gijang-gun, Busan, South Korea 46081

Please note that the health and travel declaration form will be sent out on 19th October due to COVID-19, and it should be filled out before you attend the event.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Lifestyle

Camping Car & Leisure Festival Held This Weekend at BEXCO

Haps Staff -
The Camping Car & Leisure Festival will be held this weekend at BEXCO.
Read more
Lifestyle

Living & Lifestyle Exhibition Set for BEXCO This Weekend

Haps Staff -
Living & Lifestyle in Busan exhibition will take place from Thursday to Sunday at BEXCO.
Read more
Lifestyle

Life in Busan: What It’s Like to Live in Marine City

Haps Staff -
In our third installment, we talked to American Shannon Theut about the ins and outs of life in Marine City.
Read more
Lifestyle

10 Korean Companies Named Among HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia

Haps Staff -
HR Asia, the region's leading trade publication for senior HR professionals, announced the inclusion of ten Korean companies in the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia.
Read more
Lifestyle

Microsoft Study: Close to One Third of Asia Pacific’s Remote and Firstline Workers Are Facing Increased Burnout at Work

Haps Staff -
Workers in Asia Pacific are facing increased burnout due to lack of separation between work and personal life as well as worry of contracting COVID-19, according to Microsoft's latest Work Trend Index report.
Read more
Lifestyle

Busan Promotes City Tourism on YouTube

Busan City News -
The City of Busan and Busan Tourism Organization announced that they have released videos on the Visit Busan’s YouTube channel to promote the international tourist city of Busan to the world.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Philharmonic Orchestra: The 567th Subscription Concert

Events Haps Staff -
The Busan Philharmonic Orchestra is holding its 567th Subscription Concert at the Busan Cultural Center this Friday evening.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Yangsan Tower Reopens

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Yangsan Tower has temporarily reopened after being closed since the beginning of September due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more

ISB “Open Day” Held This Thursday

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
International School of Busan (ISB) will host "Open Day" on Thursday, October 22.
Read more

부산인디커넥트 페스티벌 2020 개막

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시과 부산정보산업진흥원, 부산인디커넥트페스티벌조직위원회은 10월 19일부터 25일까지 7일간 인디 개발자와 게이머들의 글로벌 문화축제 "부산인디커넥트(BIC) 페스티벌 2020-Untact Live"를 온라인으로 개최한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

16 More Positive Coronavirus Cases in Busan on Sunday

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan confirmed 16 more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 14 of them related to Haetrak Nursing Hospital, raising the total cumulative cases from the cluster infection to 73 cases.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: October 19 – October 25

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
10 ° C
10 °
10 °
76 %
3.1kmh
66 %
Mon
20 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
16 °

Dine & Drink

Sancheong Strawberries Harvested And Delivered Nationwide

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Sancheong strawberries, noted for their taste and high-quality, have recently been harvested and delivered around the nation for consumption.
Read more

Enjoy The Tastes of France at Park Hyatt’s “Living Room”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt's Living Room is hosting a “Journey to France” promotion, which allows you to experience a unique gourmet journey to France, the country of gastronomy.
Read more

Busan Bites: Three Great Places to Get Grilled Clams

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Within the great variety of Busan seafood, grilled clams are truly something to write home about.
Read more

Taste Nine Kinds of Stone Pot Rice Dishes For Lunch at Park Hyatt’s Dining Room

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Steak & Seafood Grill restaurant Dining Room at the Park Hyatt Busan presents nine kinds of stone pot rice for the weekday lunch.
Read more

Travel