ISB Signs MOU With Busan National University of Education

The International School of Busan (ISB) and Busan National University of Education (BNUE) have formalized an agreement to enhance cultural and educational exchanges between the two institutions.

This collaboration will encompass reciprocal sharing of academic research, cultural programs, and teaching practicums, thereby deepening the relationship between the two organizations.

As part of this agreement, ISB students will benefit from access to guest speakers from the university, residential stays on campus to experience university life, and other academic and cultural experiences.

BNUE students, meanwhile, will benefit from teaching practicum opportunities at ISB, as well as exchanges with members of the International Baccalaureate Educator Network (IBEN) employed by the school. These include International Baccalaureate (IB) consultants, program leaders, workshop leaders, and examiners.

The agreement was signed on April 30th at ISB by BNUE President Professor Soo Jah Park and ISB Head of School, Simon McCloskey.

Mr McCloskey shared his support for this new cooperation, stating, “We are thrilled to embark on this partnership, which will not only enrich the educational experiences of our students but also strengthen the cultural ties between our institutions. This collaboration opens new avenues for growth and understanding.”

The agreement, effective for an initial period of three years, seeks to strengthen ties and promote educational opportunities, ensuring ongoing engagement and cooperation between BNUE and ISB and represents a significant advancement in enhancing academic and cultural connections between South Korea and the international community.