ISB Signs MOU with Marine Stewardship Council Korea on World Oceans Day

The International School of Busan (ISB) held an MOU signing ceremony with global NGO Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) on World Oceans Day, June 8th, 2022.

The MOU signifies a cooperative partnership between both organizations to develop and facilitate education on the importance of sustainable fishing practices for future generations, provide students with internship and learning opportunities, and implement the MSC cafeteria program on campus to utilize sustainably sourced seafood in the school menu.

The International School of Busan is the first and only school in Korea to implement the MSC Education Program and plans to utilize the program as an addition to its ongoing eco-action activities, including its pursuit of the coveted Green Flag Award.

Simon McCloskey, ISB Head of School, was joined by Mark Seo, Director of MSC Korea at the signing ceremony on the ISB Campus, committing to the mutual cooperation of raising awareness of the importance of sustainable fishing practices and ocean health.

Patrick Caleo, Head of the APAC region of MSC, congratulated the partnership via video in lieu of attending the ceremony. The ceremony took place on the ISB Campus in Gijang, followed by an inaugural class lesson of the MSC ‘Junior Ocean Protectors’ Education Program.

Students in Grade 2 learned about the concept of sustainability through a presentation and the picture book, “The Good Fisherman”, specially produced by MSC Korea in English & Korean, and explored how their choices can make an impact on the health of the ocean and global fish stocks. They also enjoyed the artistic and play components of the education program with an art challenge and a sustainable fishing game.

According to results from an independent MSC survey of attitudes to seafood and ocean health – carried out by GlobeScan in 23 countries and involving 25,000 people, the largest of its kind in the world – almost 90% of respondents were worried about the state of the oceans, with the Portuguese, South Koreans and French the most worried and the Chinese, Polish, Singaporean and South African the most optimistic.

The ISB and the MSC will cooperate to help students understand their role in the global protection of the oceans, work together on raising awareness inside and outside the classroom on ocean health and sustainable fishing, and support each other’s efforts in promoting ocean sustainability.

“As an International Baccalaureate World School, we want our students to be global citizens who act to make a positive difference in the lives of others and in the world around us. It is important for our students to recognize our interdependence with other people and with the world in which we live. We hope that our relationship with MSC will contribute to our goal of developing knowledgeable and caring young people who contribute meaningfully to a sustainable future. Safeguarding our oceans by educating future generations is an important part of this process,” Simon McCloskey, Head of School, said.