Italian film week sees nine classic films being screened at the Busan Cinema Center.
Event Information
Period: February 18 – February 27, 2022
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Film List
The Sunflower / I girasoli
Marriage Italian Style / Matrimonio all’italiana
Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow / Ieri, oggi, domain
Two Women / La ciociara
Boccaccio ’70
The Conformist / Il conformist
Red Desert / Il deserto rosso
The Truth About La Dolce Vita / La verità su La dolce vita
The Sweet Life / La dolce vita