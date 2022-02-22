Italian film week sees nine classic films being screened at the Busan Cinema Center.

Event Information

Period: February 18 – February 27, 2022

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website

Film List

The Sunflower / I girasoli

Marriage Italian Style / Matrimonio all’italiana

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow / Ieri, oggi, domain

Two Women / La ciociara

Boccaccio ’70

The Conformist / Il conformist

Red Desert / Il deserto rosso

The Truth About La Dolce Vita / La verità su La dolce vita

The Sweet Life / La dolce vita

Movie Times