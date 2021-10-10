Italy Joins Race to Host World Expo 2030 in Rome

Italy submitted a letter of candidature to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) to organize World Expo 2030 in Rome.

The letter, from Prime Minister Mario Draghi, was handed to the Secretary-General of the BIE, Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, by the Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Manlio Di Stefano, in the presence of Ambassador Massimo Riccardo, Italy’s Delegate to the BIE.

Italy’s candidature is based on the theme “The Horizontal City: Urban Regeneration and Civil Society”, and if successful, the Expo would take place in the city of Rome between 25 April and 25 October 2030.

The six-month candidature phase for World Expo 2030 was launched on 29 April 2021 when the Russian Federation notified the BIE of its candidature. This was followed by Busan, Republic of Korea’s candidature, submitted to the BIE on 23 June 2021.

The BIE will close the candidate list on 29 October 2021 at 5 pm CET. Once the list is closed, the project examination phase of the candidature process will be launched, during which each candidate will submit a detailed candidature dossier.

The BIE will then organize Enquiry Missions and assess the feasibility and viability of each candidature project. The host country of World Expo 2030 will then be elected by BIE Member States gathered in a General Assembly, on the principle of one country, one vote.

The Secretary-General of the BIE, Dimitri S. Kerkentzes stated: “The BIE is delighted to receive this letter of candidature from Italy for the organization of World Expo 2030 in Rome. As the world celebrates the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai, this third candidature for the organization of World Expo 2030 attests to the role of World Expos as modern platforms for inclusive multilateralism.”

Italy is a founding Member States of the BIE and is a regular and active participant in World and Specialised Expos. It has hosted two World Expos in Milan (in 1906 and 2015) as well as five Specialised Expos, and is the host country of the International Exhibition of Triennale Milano. World Expos, officially known as International Registered Exhibitions, are global gatherings of nations addressing universal challenges of our time.

These unparalleled global events offer a journey inside a chosen theme through engaging and immersive activities. Taking place every five years and lasting up to six months, World Expos welcome tens of millions of visitors, allow countries to build extraordinary pavilions, and transform the host city for years to come.

World Expo 2020, taking place in Dubai, UAE under the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”, opened on 1 October 2021 and will close on 31 March 2022.

The next World Expo will take place in Osaka, Japan under the theme “Designing Future Society for Our Lives” between 13 April and 13 October 2025.