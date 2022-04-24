Photo: The Kiwi Chamber
It’s Back! The New Zealand Wine Festival is Returning June 18th

Haps Staff

The Kiwi Chamber has announced that the New Zealand Wine Festival will return to Busan this year on June 18th.

This year, the venue will move to the Busan Cinema Center, moving from the Ananti Hilton which will make it easier to access this year.

Tickets are expected to cost 130,000 won this year for the event which includes wine and food from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Information on how to purchase tickets is not available as yet but will be released in the coming weeks.

They will also be holding an event in Seoul on the 11th at The Grand Hyatt Waterfall Garden.

Image: Kiwi Chamber
