ITTF Delegation Visits Busan Ahead of 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships

A delegation from the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) visited the venue of the ‘2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships’ located in BEXCO.

The visit was attended by about 20 people, including ITTF President Petra Sorling, Chairman of the Organizing Committee Yoo Seung-min, and Busan city officials.

During the visit, Chairman Sorling expressed her admiration for the preparations made by the Organizing Committee and the city of Busan. She emphasized the importance of cooperation between the committee and ITTF to ensure the satisfaction of players, spectators, and media during the championships.

Chairman Yoo Seung-min also expressed confidence in the successful organization of the tournament and requested continued support from the public. The Organizing Committee will work closely with Busan City and ITTF to develop detailed operational plans for the remaining period.

Busan City officials mentioned their intention to learn from the operational experience of the Durban Games in South Africa in May 2023, as part of their preparations for the 2024 championships. They aim to create an enjoyable and inclusive competition for everyone.

The 2024 Busan World Table Tennis Championships, scheduled to take place from February 16 to 25, 2024, will be the first World Table Tennis Championships held in Korea. It is a highly prestigious tournament that offers 16 qualification spots (8 for men and 8 for women) for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The event holds significant importance as it marks Busan’s re-hosting of the championships after the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.