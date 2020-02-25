Halmstad, Sweden, 5 May 2018. Day 7 at the Liebherr 2018 World Team Table Tennis Championships.
ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Postponed Until June

The 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan has been delayed until June.

Busan City held an emergency press conference yesterday and said the March competition has been delayed by about three months and will be held from June 21st until June 28th.

Mayor Oh Keo-don said he officially asked the International Table Tennis Federation to delay the competition due to the rapid spread and worsening crisis of COVID-19 and the federation accepted the request.

The organizing committee’s preparation for the tournament was held at the highest level during the last week from Thursday to Saturday.

“We also reviewed the plan, but if the member countries restricted their participation in the competition to protect the athletes in the Olympics, it would be difficult to secure the participating countries,” said Co-chairman Yoo Seung-min.

The International Table Tennis Federation must hold this tournament before the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to secure the best athletes, and if it is held just before the Olympics, it must be held in June.

