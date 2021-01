Jacques Rozier & Guillaume Brac Film Retrospective

A film retrospective from French directors Jacques Rozier & Guillaume Brac is taking place at the Busan Cinema Center until January 31.

Social distancing measures will be in effect.

Event Information

Period: January 22 – January 31, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film List

A l’abordage / All Hands on Deck

L’ile au tresor / Treasure Island

Contes de juillet / July Tales

Tonnerre

Le naufrage / Stranded, Un monde sans femmes / A World Without Women

Maine Ocean / Maine-Ocean Express

Les naufrages de l’ile de la Tortue / The Castaways of Turtle Island

Du cote d’Orouet / Near Orouet

Adieu Philippine

Movie Times