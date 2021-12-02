Jacques Tourneur Retrospective

18 of the French director films are being screened until December 19th.
Event Information
Period: November 26-December 19, 2021
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Website: www.dureraum.org
Film List
War-Gods of the Deep
The Comedy of Terrors
Night of the Demon
Great Day in the Morning
Way of a Gaucho
Anne of the Indies
The Flame and the Arrow
Stars in My Crown
Easy Living
Berlin Express
Out of the Past
Canyon Passage
Experiment Perilous
Days of Glory
The Leopard Man
I Walked with a Zombie
Cat People
They All Come Out/Romance of Radium/The Face Behind the Mask/The Incredible