Jacques Tourneur Retrospective

18 of the French director films are being screened until December 19th.

Event Information

Period: November 26-December 19, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: www.dureraum.org

Film List

War-Gods of the Deep

The Comedy of Terrors

Night of the Demon

Great Day in the Morning

Way of a Gaucho

Anne of the Indies

The Flame and the Arrow

Stars in My Crown

Easy Living

Berlin Express

Out of the Past

Canyon Passage

Experiment Perilous

Days of Glory

The Leopard Man

I Walked with a Zombie

Cat People

They All Come Out/Romance of Radium/The Face Behind the Mask/The Incredible

Movie Times