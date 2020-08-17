Jagalchi Festival Latest Festival to be Canceled

This year’s Jaglalchi Festival, a popular seafood festival held every fall in Nampo-dong, has been canceled.

It’s the latest of Busan’s premier festivals each year to be canceled, following the Busan Sea Festival and the Busan International Rock Festival.

The Busan Jagalchi Festival consists of an Opening Madang (outdoor performance), Oiso (come here) Madang, Boiso (take a look) Madang, and Saiso (please buy) Madang.

The cancelation is expected to bring a major blow to business at the Busan’s largest fish market.

The festival usually takes place during the first weekend of October.