Jagalchi Festival’s “Gilnori” Will Not Take Place This Year

Haps Staff

Though the Busan Jagalchi Festival will return after a three-year hiatus, the Gilnori, which signifies the beginning of the festival each year, will not take place.

The event is scheduled to take place from October 13 through 16.

Gilnori signifies the beginning of the festival with a parade route and was held every year before the opening ceremony.

However, merchants nearby overwhelmingly asked for the parade to be canceled as stores usually have to close down for business for about four hours.

They asked if there was a newer way to promote the event through SNS channels rather than an inefficient parade.

Budget cuts in the festival also were noted as there was a 17 million won budget cut for this year’s festival.

This also affects the large hoe bibimbap event this year. Usually, around 2,900 servings are made, however, this year will only see 2,030 — in the spirit of the World Expo bid.

The festival plans to have 80 booths that sell seafood and have experience events and a song festival.

 

