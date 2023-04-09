Jagalchi Market Reopens After Maintenance Work Completed

Jagalchi Market reopened on April 7th after finishing the maintenance work.

The Jagalchi Market maintenance work was carried out in response to concerns about the risk of safety accidents and deterioration of facility functions due to aging facilities, damage to the floor due to the use of seawater, damage to the waterproof layer, and leakage of drains and drainage pipes.

The city invested 1 billion won in the maintenance work from February 10th, and through this, the first-floor floor was resurfaced, they replaced old pipes, and did maintenance of stairs. The Busan Fish and Shellfish Processing Association also replaced the floor deco tile on the second floor by themselves.

Following the completion of the construction, the Jagalchi Market Merchant Association further strengthened awareness training for customers, such as self-hygiene education and kindness, service, and thorough country of origin labeling for merchants, in line with the reopening on April 7.

On April 7, the day of reopening, as a celebration event, eco bags were provided to 1,000 users on a first-come, first-served basis, taking the lead in creating a market that people want to visit again.