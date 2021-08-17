Dine & Drink

Jagalchi Market Street Vendors Refuse to Move Into New Building

Haps Staff

Street vendors around Jagalchi Market in Nampo-dong are refusing to move into a new building designed for them to create a “food shopping zone” and to improve the road environment around the market.

The city of Busan built the “Jagalchi Ajimae Market” beginning in 2019, but the move to bring in the vendors then was rejected due to structural problems with the building.

It is set to open in January of next year.

Additionally, vendors say they would only move if all 350 could move in simultaneously, however, it is only suited for 200 vendors at present.

A new addition to the building is set to be built and completed by December 2023.

The city has spent 10 billion won on the project so far.

