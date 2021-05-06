JAMES Breakfast Diner Pop-Up at HQ This Saturday

HQ Bar in Gwangalli is hosting another great dining event this Saturday afternoon.
Starting at 1 p.m. Busan’s #1 Brekkie Bishes, Jee and Ames, are going to be making a special appearance whipping up some great diner food.
The options include:
BISCUITS AND GRAVY PLATTER
Freshly-Baked Biscuit & Sausage Gravy (or butter and honey for vegetarians)
Scrambled Eggs
Crispy Hash Tots
Fruit Salad
PANCAKE PLATTER
Fresh-Off-The-Griddle Pancakes
Homemade Breakfast Sausages
Scrambled Eggs
Crispy Hash tots
Fruit Salad
They can also adjust the items for vegetarians.
The event opens at 1:00 and there’s a limited amount of orders, so be advised to go early.