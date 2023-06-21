“Jangma” Expected to Begin This Weekend

The start of the rainy season in Busan known as “Jangma” is expected to be delayed this year, according to meteorological observations.

Typically, the rainy season begins around the 23rd of June in Busan. However, this year, the onset of monsoon rain is anticipated to occur around the 25th in Jeju Island, with rainfall potentially reaching the southern region on the 25th and 26th due to a low-pressure system accompanying a congestion front.

There remains considerable variability in the speed and northward movement of the rainy season front, leaving open the possibility of dry days following a temporary northward shift of the front.

Park Jung-min, a forecast analyst from the Korea Meteorological Administration, emphasized the significant fluctuations in the movement speed and oscillations between the southern and northern regions.

He stated that rain caused by congested fronts in Jeju Island is expected to begin around the 25th, but due to the unpredictability of these weather patterns, a more detailed forecast for the rainy season will be announced on the 22nd.