Jangpyeong Underpass, Connecting Eulsukdo Bridge and Gwangan Bridge Opens

Jangpyeong Underpass connecting Eulsukdodaegyo Bridge and Jangrim Pass opened at 3 pm yesterday.

The Jangpyeong Underpass is a 2,000m long (underpass 1,410, tunnel 590), four-lane round-trip underground road connecting Sinpyeong-dong, Saha-gu to Gupyeong-dong.

Including 310m of flat road maintenance, the total length is 2,310m.

The city completed basic and detailed design services from May 2014 to December 2015, and started construction in December 2016.

The opening of the Jangpyeong Underpass is the opening of the last section of the port hinterland road directly connected to the Cheonmasan Tunnel.

The city plans to complete the entire construction by completing the maintenance of the upper road during the first half of this year.

The Eulsukdodaegyo Bridge – Jangrimgogae road construction project was confirmed as a congested road improvement project in the metropolitan area by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in January 2012 after securing economic feasibility with a cost-benefit of 1.12 as a result of economic analysis.