‘Jangsan Banyeo Recreational Green Space’ Opens In Haeundae

In the Jangsan area of Banyeo-dong, previously bound by greenbelt regulations, the newly inaugurated ‘Jangsan Banyeo Recreational Green Space’ is set to welcome residents with its charming features, including a barefoot red clay trail and a children’s forest experience area.

Haeundae-gu Office has embarked on a mission to create five barefoot paths this year alone, with the overarching aim of transforming the city into a more pedestrian-friendly environment.

The completion of the ‘Jangsan Banyeo Recreational Green Space’ was recently announced by Haeundae-gu Office, marking the establishment of a recreational forest spanning approximately 2,000 square meters in the Banyeo-dong locality.

Previously constrained by greenbelt regulations, the Banyeo-dong area, now boasting a leisure green space, has long been a favored spot among residents for hiking activities. However, the limitations posed challenges for the district office in implementing separate maintenance initiatives, such as the establishment of dedicated walking trails.

Through this transformative project, a 150-meter-long and 1.5-meter-wide red clay trail has been laid within the leisure green space.

Moreover, a 4-meter-wide forest path adjacent to Hwangtot Road has been surfaced with masato, offering residents a comfortable barefoot walking experience. The space has also been enhanced with family-friendly amenities, including a children’s forest experience zone, a designated family picnic area, and a roller slide.

In addition to the Red Clay Path within the leisure green space, Haeundae-gu Office plans to unveil five additional barefoot paths this year.

In the coming months, a 150-meter-long red clay trail will be unveiled in the Jangsansa Temple vicinity of Daecheon Park in Haeundae-gu.

Among the four forest trails encompassing Jangsan Mountain, Seokdae Forest Road, spanning 3.96 kilometers from the entrance of Haeundae Arboretum to Unbong Village, and Udong Forest Road, measuring 3.58 kilometers and linking Udong to Banyeo Forest Road, are slated for completion by the year’s end as part of the ‘Five Gamman Barefoot Trails.’

Also, the Songnim Hydrangea Complex at Haeundae Beach features a hydrangea and yellow pottery road. The Hydrangea Hwangto Road, set to open in October this year, will span 650 meters, with plans to adorn the pathway with 7,000 hydrangea plants.