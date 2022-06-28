Jangsan Mountain Summit Now Open Regularly

Starting yesterday, the summit of Jangsan Mountain in Haeundae District, which was closed to the public due to its military facilities, will open regularly.

Haeundae District announced that it will open the Jangsan Mountain summit for five hours every day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is the first time in more than 70 years that the mountaintop will regularly open since the Korean War.

Since the war, civilian access has been restricted for security purposes as the U.S. military base and military communication facilities were built on the mountain.