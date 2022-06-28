Image: Haeundae-gu
NewsBusan News

Jangsan Mountain Summit Now Open Regularly

BeFM News

Starting yesterday, the summit of Jangsan Mountain in Haeundae District, which was closed to the public due to its military facilities, will open regularly.

Haeundae District announced that it will open the Jangsan Mountain summit for five hours every day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is the first time in more than 70 years that the mountaintop will regularly open since the Korean War.

Since the war, civilian access has been restricted for security purposes as the U.S. military base and military communication facilities were built on the mountain.

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Nampo Port Water Playground to Open in Goseong July 12

Korea Destinations: Gohyeonhang Landmark Footbridge Opened in Geoje

BIMF: “Magic Convention”

Official Selection for the Korean Competition of the 18th Jecheon International Music & Film Festival Announced

국내 최대 규모 몰입형 미디어아트 전시관, ‘아르떼뮤지엄 부산’ 2023년 개관

City of Busan-Asiad CC Team Up to Promote Busan World Expo 2030 Bid at this Weekend’s KPGA Event

Busan
broken clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
89 %
7.2kmh
75 %
Wed
26 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
27 °
Sun
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 