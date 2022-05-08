Image: Haeundae-gu
Jangsan Summit Expected to be Opened Later This Month

Haps Staff

For the first time in 70 years, the summit of Jangsan mountain in Haeundae will be opened to the public.

Haeundae-gu will complete the installation of safety facilities tomorrow, which include a 200-meter hiking trail made of wooden decks as well as a safety fence so that hikers can access the 622-square-meter summit.

The summit will be open for five hours a day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., though a three-meter-high and 26-meter-long screen was built on a portion of the summit to block the viewing of the nearby Air Force facilities.

Most people mistakingly thought that the summit was already accessible, but it has been restricted since the Korean War.

It housed a former US Military garrison and nine base radio installations.

