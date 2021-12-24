Jangsan Summit Opening Event Canceled

Haeundae-gu, Busan said that the temporary opening of the summit of Jangsan on January 1 next year was canceled due to COVID-19.

To commemorate the opening of the summit of Mt. Jangsan in April next year, the district planned to temporarily open the summit of Mt. Jangsan to general hikers for one day from 7:45 am to noon.

However, 50 people will be invited and the sunrise event will be held at the top of Jangsan Mountain as scheduled.

The summit of Jangsan Mountain in Haeundae-gu has been restricted from public access until now as military facilities were built in after the Korean War.