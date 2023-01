Air Busan announced that the number of passengers on the Japanese route was the highest among the international flights operated during the Lunar New Year holiday.

According to Air Busan, during the Lunar New Year holiday period of this year, the number of passengers on Japanese routes operated by Air Busan accounted for 65% of all international passengers.

The routes operated are from Busan to Fukuoka and Osaka, and from Incheon to Osaka and Narita.