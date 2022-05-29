Japan to Allow Foreign Group Tourists From June 10

The Japanese government is expected to allow foreign group tourists to enter the country from June 10th, the first time in about two years that it will allow foreign tourists to visit the country.

It said that it will closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and for now, will only allow tourists in who are part of a tourist package.

Currently, only five airports in the country are allowing international flights, however, New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido and Naha Airport in Okinawa are expected to open next month.