Japanese beer imports have increased for five consecutive months, signaling a possible end to the boycott of Japanese goods.

The Korean Customs Service said that Japanese beer imports reached 1,072 tons, a 670% increase over 2020.

Once easily the top imported beer in Korea, sales and imports plummeted in July 2019 due to anti-Japanese sentiment in the country.

Chinese beer leads imports into the country with a 31.9% share, followed by the Netherlands, USA, Belgium, and Germany.