Dine & Drink

Japanese Beer Imports Surge 125%

By Haps Staff

In the first quarter of this year, the amount of beer imported into Korea from overseas decreased by about 20%, but Japanese beer increased by 125%.

According to the Korea Customs Service’s trade statistics on the 17th, beer imports in the first quarter of this year from January to March amounted to $45.16 million, down 19.8% from the same period last year.

Japanese beer imports showed the opposite trend with imports from companies such as Asahi, Sapporo, and Kirin increasing by 125.2% to $14.93 million while import volume also increased by 103.5%.

As of the first quarter, Japanese beer imports were the largest in five years since 2019.

This comes after a previous decline in Japanese beer imports due to anti-Japanese sentiments following trade restrictions imposed by Japan in 2019.

It decreased from $15.79 million in the first quarter of 2019 to $1.04 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Chinese beer imports in the first quarter of this year amounted to $4.78 million, down 61.9% from the same period last year, and import volume also decreased by 61.9%.

The aftermath of the Tsingtao Beer urination controversy that arose last year appears to be continuing as Tsingtao beer, recorded sales of KRW 80.6 billion, down 20.5% from the previous year, and operating loss amounted to KRW 8.2 billion, larger than the previous year at KRW 2.1 billion.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Burger King Launches its New Whopper in Korea

KFC Introduces the Cheese Super Box

Celebrate 50 Years of Hello Kitty With a Special Afternoon Tea Set

Jinju Jinmaek Brewery Opening This Saturday

KFC 1+1 Event Returns Today

Burger King Causes Confusion and Anger After it Posts An End to Whopper Sales in Korea

The Latest

한국의 경쟁 게임: e스포츠의 지배력 살펴보기

Busan Sees a Surge in Foreign Residents

Busan Cultural Center to Host ‘2024 Citizen Rooftop Festival’ on Fridays

Gimhae City to Host Night Opening Event for King Suro’s Tomb Ahead of ‘2024 East Asia Culture City’ Ceremony

Burger King Launches its New Whopper in Korea

10th Busan International Boat Show Runs This Weekend at BEXCO

Busan
clear sky
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
43 %
1kmh
0 %
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
16 °
Mon
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 