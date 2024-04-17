Japanese Beer Imports Surge 125%

In the first quarter of this year, the amount of beer imported into Korea from overseas decreased by about 20%, but Japanese beer increased by 125%.

According to the Korea Customs Service’s trade statistics on the 17th, beer imports in the first quarter of this year from January to March amounted to $45.16 million, down 19.8% from the same period last year.

Japanese beer imports showed the opposite trend with imports from companies such as Asahi, Sapporo, and Kirin increasing by 125.2% to $14.93 million while import volume also increased by 103.5%.

As of the first quarter, Japanese beer imports were the largest in five years since 2019.

This comes after a previous decline in Japanese beer imports due to anti-Japanese sentiments following trade restrictions imposed by Japan in 2019.

It decreased from $15.79 million in the first quarter of 2019 to $1.04 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Chinese beer imports in the first quarter of this year amounted to $4.78 million, down 61.9% from the same period last year, and import volume also decreased by 61.9%.

The aftermath of the Tsingtao Beer urination controversy that arose last year appears to be continuing as Tsingtao beer, recorded sales of KRW 80.6 billion, down 20.5% from the previous year, and operating loss amounted to KRW 8.2 billion, larger than the previous year at KRW 2.1 billion.