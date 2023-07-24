Japanese Cities Most Popular Destination Choices For Koreans This Summer

According to a recent travel data analysis by Hotels.com Korea, Japanese cities have emerged as the top choices for Korean travelers seeking a summer vacation destination.

Osaka, Japan, took the lead as the number one search destination for the upcoming summer period (June to August).

Following closely behind were Tokyo and two Korean cities, Jeju and Seoul, securing spots in the top five. Fukuoka also made the list at number four while Tokyo was number five.

One notable trend is the inclusion of three Japanese cities in the top five, indicating a strong preference for traveling to Japan among Korean tourists.

This can be attributed to the favorable won-to-yen exchange rate, with the won strengthening against the yen in recent years, making travel to Japan comparatively more affordable.

Furthermore, the data reveals that Koreans are the largest group of foreign visitors to Japan this year, with approximately 3.13 million Koreans traveling to the country in the first half of the year. This accounts for an impressive 29.2% of all foreign visitors to Japan.

Expanding the list to the top 10 destinations, all nine places, except for Paris, France, are located in the Asia-Pacific region.

Hotels.com interprets this trend as Korean travelers showing a preference for ‘short-distance trips’ and ‘city trips,’ making destinations in the vicinity, such as Jeju, Danang, Bali, Bangkok, and Guam, highly popular.