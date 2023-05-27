Japanese Destroyer JS Hamagiri to Enter Busan Port This Week

According to Japanese media, the Korean and Japanese governments have begun coordinating the entry of a Japanese destroyer into Busan Port next week.

A multinational drill, hosted by Seoul, will take place on the international waters of Jeju next Wednesday, also involving the United States and Australia.

The Japanese Navy will send the JS Hamagiri, which will enter the port of Busan with its self-defense fleet hoisted before and after the drill.

Meanwhile, Japanese media reported that during the drill, JSHamagiri will use the controversial “Rising Sun” flag, regarded by South Koreans and other Asian countries as a symbol of Japan’s wartime aggression and militarism.