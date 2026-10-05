Japanese Tourists Embrace Short, Repeat Trips to Seoul

A growing number of Japanese visitors are taking shorter but more frequent trips to Seoul, packing shopping, food and beauty treatments into stays of just a few days.

The trend is sometimes described in Japan as a “bullet trip,” referring to a quick visit built around a tightly planned itinerary.

According to Seoul tourism data, Japanese visitors stayed an average of 3.5 days in 2025, considerably shorter than visitors from China at 5.9 days and Taiwan at 6.0 days. However, 71% of Japanese tourists were repeat visitors, compared with 56% of Chinese and 59% of Taiwanese travelers.

Younger women represent a particularly important part of the market. Of the 3.65 million Japanese people who visited Korea last year, 68% were women, while women in their 20s and 30s accounted for 34% of the total.

Their spending also reflects a shift away from traditional sightseeing. During the first half of 2026, medical and wellness services, including beauty, health and skincare, accounted for 48% of Japanese visitor spending in Seoul. Shopping represented 24.3%, followed by dining at 17.7% and accommodation at 9.2%.

Travel posts in Japan increasingly feature itineraries built around specific experiences rather than major tourist attractions. One traveler, for example, spent a two-day trip eating at Gwangjang Market, shopping in Dongdaemun and visiting Changsin-dong before booking an early-morning Korean body scrub and an eyebrow treatment in Myeongdong ahead of an afternoon flight home.

Online interest appears to be following the same pattern. Seoul said Japanese Google searches related to solo Korean body scrubs in Seoul have increased by about 1,050% over five years, while interest in Myeongdong eyebrow treatments and Dongdaemun shopping has risen by roughly 650%.

Seoul is now looking to capitalize on the trend by expanding late-night and early-morning tourism options. The city plans to connect nighttime shopping, dining and cultural activities in areas such as Myeongdong and Dongdaemun with experiences available the following morning.

A nighttime shopping, dining and cultural promotion called the Seoul Night Super Pass is also scheduled for November.