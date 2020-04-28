Image: Jarasum Jazz Festival homepage screen capture
EntertainmentMusic

Jarasum Online Alright Jazz Festival to Be Live Streamed May 8-11

Haps Staff

The country’s largest jazz festival is going online next month to bring jazz fans and artists a much needed outlet.

The Jarasum Online Alright Jazz Festival will be live streamed on May 8th through the 11th and will feature performances by Korean jazz artists Heo So-young Trio, Kim Oki Saturn Ballad, and Southern Gyeonggi Jazz among others as well as videos of legendary performances of previous festivals.

The festival can be viewed on the festivals official YouTube channel or on Naver TV.

While the festival is free to watch, organizers will be hosting a crowdfunding event until May 8th on Tumblbug to help with streaming costs and to pay the artists.

Image: Jarasum Jazz Festival

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Music

Musical Line-up for the 2020 Seoul Jazz Festival

Haps Staff -
The 2020 Seoul Jazz Festival is set for two days of amazing jazz and fun this May.
Read more
Music

Jesse Davis Quartet Jazz and Wine Concert Canceled

Haps Staff -
The 141st Haeundae Cultural Concert with the Jesse Davis Quartet, scheduled for Friday, February 28, has been canceled due to the effects of COVID-19.
Read more
Music

Busan International Rock Festival Set for July 24-25

Haps Staff -
The Busan International Rock Festival will return for another year July 24-25 at Samnak Park in Sasang-gu.
Read more
Music

Tickets Still Available for Mika Live In Seoul

Haps Staff -
Tickets for both of Lebanese-born English songwriter and performer Mika are still available but selling out fast.
Read more
Music

French Musical Star Big 4 Gala Concert Set For New Year’s Eve at BEXCO

Haps Staff -
The French Musical Star Big 4 Gala concert features four great voices from France -- Richard Charest, Damien Sargue, Stéphane Métro, and Nicolas Turconi -- singing beautiful and unique songs from musicals famous all over the world.
Read more
Lifestyle

Yuk Joong-wan Band Named Busan City Ambassadors for Safety

Haps Staff -
Busan City announced earlier this week that Yuk Joong-wan Band has been named as an ambassador of public safety.
Read more

The Latest

Busan BOE Wants Academies Closed Until May 4th

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education organized special joint inspection teams with the city government and related bodies to recommend private academies to remain closed until May 4th and check on those that have reopened.
Read more

Cheap Shots Western Karaoke at HQ Gwangan This Saturday

Events Haps Staff -
It's Friday night and that means it's time once again for Cheap Shots Western Karaoke night at HQ Gwangan.
Read more

Jarasum Online Alright Jazz Festival to Be Live Streamed May 8-11

Music Haps Staff -
The country's largest jazz festival is going online next month to bring jazz fans and artists a much needed outlet.
Read more

부산시, 포스트 코로나-19 국내 관광객 유치 시동

문화 Haps Staff -
부산시는 부산관광공사, 부산광역시관광협회와 공동으로 코로나바이러스감염증-19(코로나19)로 침체에 빠진 관광시장 활력 회복과 부산방문 관광객 유치를 위한 국내 관광객 유치 홍보·마케팅을 집중 추진한다고 밝혔다.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Masan’s Robot Land Theme Park to Reopen May 1

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Robot Land theme park in Masan, Gyeongnam province, will reopen this Friday after temporarily closing since February 27 due to coronavirus.
Read more

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
8 ° C
8 °
8 °
75 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
13 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
18 °
Fri
19 °
Sat
19 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Busan Steak of Mind at Haeundae’s Piggy Bistro

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
No longer a well-kept foodie secret, Piggy Bistro in Haeundae thrives in presenting authentic western dishes with outstanding food and an intimate atmosphere.
Read more

Wolfhound Begins “Tasty Tuesday” Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Wolfhound in Haeundae has begun a new "Tasty Tuesday" food special which offers three of its popular dishes for discounted prices.
Read more

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will bring back its popular "Vegan Buffet" this Sunday.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea