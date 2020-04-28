Jarasum Online Alright Jazz Festival to Be Live Streamed May 8-11

The country’s largest jazz festival is going online next month to bring jazz fans and artists a much needed outlet.

The Jarasum Online Alright Jazz Festival will be live streamed on May 8th through the 11th and will feature performances by Korean jazz artists Heo So-young Trio, Kim Oki Saturn Ballad, and Southern Gyeonggi Jazz among others as well as videos of legendary performances of previous festivals.

The festival can be viewed on the festivals official YouTube channel or on Naver TV.

While the festival is free to watch, organizers will be hosting a crowdfunding event until May 8th on Tumblbug to help with streaming costs and to pay the artists.