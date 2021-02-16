Jasques Rivette Retrospective

18 of famed French director Jasques Rivette’s films will be screened through March 10 at the Busan Cinema Center.
COVID-19 measures will be implemented.
Event Information
Period: February 16 – March 10, 2021
Venue: Busan Cinema Center
Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie
Website: www.dureraum.org
Film List
Histoire de Marie et Julien / The Story of Marie and Julien
Va savoir / Who Knows?
Secret defense / Secret Defense
Haut bas fragile / Up, Down, Fragile
Jeanne la Pucelle II – Les prisons / Joan the Maid 2: The Prisons
Jeanne la Pucelle I – Les batailles / Joan the Maid 1: The Battles
La Belle Noiseuse / The Beautiful Troublemaker
La bande des quatre / The Gang of Four
L’amour par terre / Love on the Ground
Le pont du Nord / The North Bridge
Merry-Go-Round
Noroit / Northwest Wind
Duelle
Celine et Julie vont en bateau / Celine and Julie Go Boating
Out 1, noli me tangere / Out 1
L’amour fou / Mad Love
La religieuse / The Nun
Paris nous appartient / Paris Belongs to Us