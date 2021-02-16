Jasques Rivette Retrospective

18 of famed French director Jasques Rivette’s films will be screened through March 10 at the Busan Cinema Center.

COVID-19 measures will be implemented.

Event Information

Period: February 16 – March 10, 2021

Venue: Busan Cinema Center

Tickets: 7,000 won for adults / 5,000 won for members and youth/ 4,000 won for senior and morning movie

Website: www.dureraum.org

Movie Times

Film List

Histoire de Marie et Julien / The Story of Marie and Julien

Va savoir / Who Knows?

Secret defense / Secret Defense

Haut bas fragile / Up, Down, Fragile

Jeanne la Pucelle II – Les prisons / Joan the Maid 2: The Prisons

Jeanne la Pucelle I – Les batailles / Joan the Maid 1: The Battles

La Belle Noiseuse / The Beautiful Troublemaker

La bande des quatre / The Gang of Four

L’amour par terre / Love on the Ground

Le pont du Nord / The North Bridge

Merry-Go-Round

Noroit / Northwest Wind

Duelle

Celine et Julie vont en bateau / Celine and Julie Go Boating

Out 1, noli me tangere / Out 1

L’amour fou / Mad Love

La religieuse / The Nun

Paris nous appartient / Paris Belongs to Us