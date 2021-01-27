BIFF CoverageEntertainmentMovies & TV

Jay Jeon Stepping Down as BIFF Director

Haps Staff

In a surprise move at the Busan International Film Festival, Jay Jeon is stepping down as director on January 31 after his three-year post expires.

Jeon notified people of his decision on a Facebook post in English and Korean, much to the surprise of his colleagues.

Jeon was one of three people who helped start the festival 25 years ago, along with Lee Yong-kwan and Kim Ji-seok along with the help of Kim Dong-ho, then a government official.

In his post, he said he will likely join another film festival.

A new successor will likely be decided next month at the BIFF Organizing committee meeting.

Haps Staff
