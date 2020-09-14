Jeju Air Holding Special Domestic Ticket Event

Jeju Air is holding a major sale on domestic tickets through the morning of the 16th.

The budget airline has sales of one way tickets from Cheongju to Jeju for 1,500 won; Busan, Daegu, and Gwangju to Jeju for 1,900 won; Gimpo to Jeju for 10,000 won; Gimpo to Busan for 17,900 won; and Gwangju to Busan for 45,900 won.

The boarding time is until the end of September.

International tickets which can be boarded from November 1 to March 27th of next year can also be bought for as low as 43,000 won, depending on if the routes will be open.

The sales end on September 16 at 10 a.m. and can be bought online or through the Jeju Air app.